  5. Blackberry Fire

Blackberry Fire

by Malibu

Malibu Cannabis Flower Blackberry Fire

$65.00MSRP

About this product

20.17% THC Blackberry Fire is an indica-dominant strain. This flavorful bud is a cross between Blackberry Kush and Fire Lady and explodes with all the flavor and potency of its parent strains. ... Blackberry Fire sets itself apart with large, colorful flowers.

About this brand

Look no further for adventure, our strains are top quality with outstanding effects giving our users the true California cannabis experience. Know you receiving trustworthy, tested, high quality product from a team who cares.