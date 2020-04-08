 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Cake Batter

Cake Batter

by Malibu

Write a review
Malibu Cannabis Flower Cake Batter

$65.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

THC - 27.99% Cake Batter is a sativa leaning hybrid derrived from wedding cake also known as Pink Cookies, is the familial genetic cross of GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) and Cherry Pie. This delectible treat is rich with tangy, sweet, earthy and peppery. This gives a nice uplifting feeling while at the same time relieving anxiety and stress.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Malibu Logo
Look no further for adventure, our strains are top quality with outstanding effects giving our users the true California cannabis experience. Know you receiving trustworthy, tested, high quality product from a team who cares.