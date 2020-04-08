Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$65.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
THC - 27.99% Cake Batter is a sativa leaning hybrid derrived from wedding cake also known as Pink Cookies, is the familial genetic cross of GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) and Cherry Pie. This delectible treat is rich with tangy, sweet, earthy and peppery. This gives a nice uplifting feeling while at the same time relieving anxiety and stress.
Be the first to review this product.