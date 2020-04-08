 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Lava Cake

by Malibu

Malibu Cannabis Flower Lava Cake

$65.00MSRP

About this product

THC 24.35% Expect a powerfully sedating high that calms both the mind and body. Waves of relaxation wash over you after just a few puffs of this sweet treat. Releasing anxiety and tension from the neck and shoulders until a full-bodied relaxation is achieved. The insanely delicious flavor and powerfully relaxing effects will take the Lava Cake strain to the top of your favorites list.

About this brand

Look no further for adventure, our strains are top quality with outstanding effects giving our users the true California cannabis experience. Know you receiving trustworthy, tested, high quality product from a team who cares.