S.D.L.K.

by Malibu

Malibu Cannabis Flower S.D.L.K.

$65.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

THC % : 31.69 Sour Diesel Lemon Kush, S.D.L.K., is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed it to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.

About this brand

Look no further for adventure, our strains are top quality with outstanding effects giving our users the true California cannabis experience. Know you receiving trustworthy, tested, high quality product from a team who cares.