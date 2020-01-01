 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by MamaLou's

About this product

Mamalou’s RSO is based on The CO2 Company’s pillars of ethics which were founded when providing medicine to patients prior to recreational cannabis. Our RSO is a full plant holistic extraction method using organic ethanol as a solvent. A below freezing extraction method helps to keep fats in the oil. Suggested use: Start with a rice grain sized drop of RSO and build up your tolerance to 1g a day to flood the body with cannabinoids. RSO tastes like medicine so we recommend dropping it on a cracker so it goes down a little smoother

About this brand

MamaLou’s seeks to create and promote healthy, triple-tested, and pesticide-free products. We strive to grow our business with integrity, commitment, and a spirit of cooperation!