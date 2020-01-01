Blue Cookies Live Resin Cake Badder - 0.5g
by Evermore Cannabis Company
0.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 14.5 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Bred by Crockett Family Farms, Lemon Banana Sherbet is a sativa-dominant hybrid of Lemon Skunk and Sour Banana Sherbet. With light green buds and orange hairs, it expresses a zesty fruity aroma with flavors of citrus and ripe banana. Lemon Banana Sherbet delivers relaxing effects that elevate mood while sparking an appetite.