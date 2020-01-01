 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Mammoth Isolate 1g

Mammoth Isolate 1g

by Mammoth Labs

Write a review
Mammoth Labs Concentrates Solvent Mammoth Isolate 1g

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Mammoth

Mammoth

This hybrid from The Bank Cannabis Genetics is a cross between the sativa-dominant Snowcap and indica-dominant LA Confidential. There isn’t a lot of  information available on Mammoth, but the breeder suggests that growers should look for phenotypes featuring the enormous yields of Snowcap, the shorter flowering time and manageable height of LA Confidential, and the dense buds, high potency, resin production, and disease resistance of both parents.

About this brand

Mammoth Labs Logo
a Grow Bros Company