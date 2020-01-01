Grapefruit Haze Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
by verano
1 piece
$35.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Be the first to review this product.
The award-winning Melonade was created by crossing Midwest Best and Watermelon Zkittlez with Lemon Tree. This strain puts out a very sweet flavor profile, offering notes of citrus and melon. The high tends to be euphoric and cerebral, making Melonade a great choice for anyone looking for an energizing afternoon treat.