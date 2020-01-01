 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Melonade 2.0 Cartridge 0.5g
Hybrid

Melonade 2.0 Cartridge 0.5g

by Mammoth Labs

Write a review

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Melonade

Melonade
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

The award-winning Melonade was created by crossing Midwest Best and Watermelon Zkittlez with Lemon Tree. This strain puts out a very sweet flavor profile, offering notes of citrus and melon. The high tends to be euphoric and cerebral, making Melonade a great choice for anyone looking for an energizing afternoon treat.

About this brand

Mammoth Labs Logo
a Grow Bros Company