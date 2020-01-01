 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Sativa

Memory Loss Cartridge 1g

by Mammoth Labs

Mammoth Labs Concentrates Cartridges Memory Loss Cartridge 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Memory Loss

Memory Loss
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Memory Loss is a fast-finishing 70% sativa hybrid from Archive Seed Bank that smells very much like a Dutch Haze, with a strong, peppery incense odor and undertones of bubblegum and fruit. This cross of Amnesia Haze and a Face Off OG male produces large, easy to grow plants and heavy yields. Memory Loss is named for its mind-warping high that can leave users in a disoriented and forgetful mental state.

About this brand

Mammoth Labs Logo
a Grow Bros Company