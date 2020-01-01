 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
2:1 Frank's Gift Pull N Snap 1g

by Mana Extracts

Mana Extracts Concentrates Solvent 2:1 Frank's Gift Pull N Snap 1g

About this product

About this strain

Frank's Gift

Frank's Gift

Frank’s Gift is a phenomenal phenotype of Skunk Haze that has been known to generate a lot of CBD. This strain delivers a nearly mythological ratio of CBD/THC that lends itself to a variety of medical uses associated with physical discomfort, inflammation, and anxiety. Though Frank’s Gift has predominantly appeared in Oregon, it’s slowly being disseminated throughout the West Coast.   

About this brand

Mana Extracts Logo
Mana Extracts