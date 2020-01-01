 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  Home
  Shop
  Concentrates
  Solvent
  Face On Fire Batter 1g

Face On Fire Batter 1g

by Mana Extracts

Mana Extracts Concentrates Solvent Face On Fire Batter 1g

About this product

About this strain

Face on Fire

Face on Fire

Bred by Archive Seed Bank, Face on Fire is a hybrid of White Fire 43 and Face Off OG Bx1. With a more rounded bud shape than a traditional OG, Face on Fire’s piney and citrus flavors produce a thick pungent smoke that will leave you content and sedated.

About this brand

Mana Extracts