Indica

Purple Hindu Kush Wax 1g

by Mana Extracts

About this product

About this strain

Purple Hindu Kush

Purple Hindu Kush
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

A cross between Hindu Kush and Purple Afghani, Purple Hindu Kush is almost pure indica and offers the kind of high one would expect from its lineage: deep relaxation along with pronounced pain relief. Featuring dense lavender flowers with bright orange pistils and a thick blanket of trichomes, as well as a pungent sour grape and citrus flavor, PHK will be sure to please indica lovers everywhere.  

About this brand

Mana Extracts Logo
Mana Extracts