 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Sunny D Sugar Wax 1g

Sunny D Sugar Wax 1g

by Mana Extracts

Write a review
Mana Extracts Concentrates Solvent Sunny D Sugar Wax 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Sunny D

Sunny D

A cross with Tangie, Dankman’s Sunny D has deep orange flavors that produce a sweet yet pungent scent. Buds are dark green, medium in size, and blanketed in orange pistils. Like a fresh glass of orange juice, this hybrid may be great for starting your day and getting your mind and body moving.

About this brand

Mana Extracts Logo
Mana Extracts