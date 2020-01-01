 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Manitoba Harvest Broad Spectrum CBD Oil Spray - Peppermint

by Manitoba Harvest

About this product

Our versatile Peppermint CBD Oil Spray makes it a pleasure to include Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract with CBD in your daily wellness routine in convenient and consistent serving sizes. Add a few pumps to your favorite tea or blended into a smoothie. Try squeezing into your Mojito for an additional burst of minty goodness. Sprays offer great versatility for day-to-day experimentation. - Flavored with organic peppermint oil - Delivers 5 mg of CBD in 4 pumps - 60 servings per bottle, 300 mg total - Made with low-calorie Organic Coconut MCT Oil - Third-party tested for purity and precision - THC Free* - Extracted from non-GMO U.S. hemp grown without pesticides or chemicals Manitoba Harvest is the global hemp foods leader, committed to transforming lives through the power of hemp™. For more than 20 years, we’ve pioneered safe, enjoyable and sustainable hemp food products. Now we're meeting your ever-evolving needs by offering CBD from a brand you know and trust – products with unmatched quality, safety, and consistency that fit seamlessly into your life. *Contains less than .01% THC

About this brand

At Manitoba Harvest we are committed to transforming lives through the power of hemp. For more than 20 years, we have pioneered safe, enjoyable and sustainable hemp food products. We continue to honor our commitment to quality and bring our extensive industry experience to our line of CBD products. As the global leader in hemp foods, no one knows better than us how important quality and transparency are when it comes to choosing a CBD oil. We have developed state-of-the-art, A++ manufacturing facilities, and fostered a robust supply-chain network with an emphasis on freshness, quality environmental sustainability and reliability. We ensure our products are third-party tested, U.S.-grown, non-GMO and seed-to-shelf traceable. Our pure ingredients are vegan, solvent-free, and made with organic coconut MCT oil. We stand behind our products with a 30-day money back guarantee, because we know you'll love it. Experience the Manitoba Harvest difference.