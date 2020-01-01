Water Soluble - Grape - Full Spectrum Hemp Oil - 300mg (30ml)
by CBD American Shaman
Our versatile Peppermint CBD Oil Spray makes it a pleasure to include Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract with CBD in your daily wellness routine in convenient and consistent serving sizes. Add a few pumps to your favorite tea or blended into a smoothie. Try squeezing into your Mojito for an additional burst of minty goodness. Sprays offer great versatility for day-to-day experimentation. - Flavored with organic peppermint oil - Delivers 5 mg of CBD in 4 pumps - 60 servings per bottle, 300 mg total - Made with low-calorie Organic Coconut MCT Oil - Third-party tested for purity and precision - THC Free* - Extracted from non-GMO U.S. hemp grown without pesticides or chemicals Manitoba Harvest is the global hemp foods leader, committed to transforming lives through the power of hemp™. For more than 20 years, we’ve pioneered safe, enjoyable and sustainable hemp food products. Now we're meeting your ever-evolving needs by offering CBD from a brand you know and trust – products with unmatched quality, safety, and consistency that fit seamlessly into your life. *Contains less than .01% THC
