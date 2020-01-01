 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Manitoba Harvest Broad Spectrum CBD Plant Protein Blend - Vanilla

Manitoba Harvest Broad Spectrum CBD Plant Protein Blend - Vanilla

by Manitoba Harvest

$26.99MSRP

About this product

Our Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract Plant Protein Blend with CBD is a delicious and nutritious way to include Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract in your daily wellness routine or post-workout recovery. Our Plant Protein Blend with CBD is perfect in the morning, after a workout or between meals on a busy day. Just add to your favorite non-dairy beverage, or blend into a shake or smoothie to supercharge your fuel tank with a burst of love from hemp. - Adds a refreshing, natural vanilla flavor to your beverage of choice - Delivers 15mg CBD, 20g plant protein, 3g fiber and 2g of omegas 3 & 6 - Plant-based hemp-and-pea protein, no soy, no whey - CO2 extracted from non-GMO U.S. hemp – no chemicals or pesticides - Third-party tested for purity and precision - THC Free* *Contains less than .01% THC

About this brand

At Manitoba Harvest we are committed to transforming lives through the power of hemp. For more than 20 years, we have pioneered safe, enjoyable and sustainable hemp food products. We continue to honor our commitment to quality and bring our extensive industry experience to our line of CBD products. As the global leader in hemp foods, no one knows better than us how important quality and transparency are when it comes to choosing a CBD oil. We have developed state-of-the-art, A++ manufacturing facilities, and fostered a robust supply-chain network with an emphasis on freshness, quality environmental sustainability and reliability. We ensure our products are third-party tested, U.S.-grown, non-GMO and seed-to-shelf traceable. Our pure ingredients are vegan, solvent-free, and made with organic coconut MCT oil. We stand behind our products with a 30-day money back guarantee, because we know you'll love it. Experience the Manitoba Harvest difference.