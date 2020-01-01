Pixie Sticks 25mg
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$3.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$26.99MSRP
1 piece
$9.95
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Our Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract Plant Protein Blend with CBD is a delicious and nutritious way to include Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract in your daily wellness routine or post-workout recovery. Our Plant Protein Blend with CBD is perfect in the morning, after a workout or between meals on a busy day. Just add to your favorite non-dairy beverage, or blend into a shake or smoothie to supercharge your fuel tank with a burst of love from hemp. - Adds a refreshing, natural vanilla flavor to your beverage of choice - Delivers 15mg CBD, 20g plant protein, 3g fiber and 2g of omegas 3 & 6 - Plant-based hemp-and-pea protein, no soy, no whey - CO2 extracted from non-GMO U.S. hemp – no chemicals or pesticides - Third-party tested for purity and precision - THC Free* *Contains less than .01% THC
Be the first to review this product.