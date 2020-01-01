Water Soluble - Extra Strength - Natural - 450mg (15ml)
by CBD American Shaman
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$54.99MSRP
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Our CBD Softgels, available in a 30-count or 60-count bottle, offer a simple way to include Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract with CBD in your daily wellness routine in a convenient, consistent serving size. Swallow 1 Softgel with a sip of water. Easy as that! - 60-count contains a total of 900 mg of CBD (15 mg per softgel) - CO2 extracted from non-GMO U.S. hemp - Third-party tested for purity and precision - Made with vegan, Organic Hemp Seed Oil - Flavorless - THC Free* Manitoba Harvest is the global hemp foods leader, committed to transforming lives through the power of hemp™. For more than 20 years, we’ve pioneered safe, enjoyable and sustainable hemp food products. Now we're meeting your ever-evolving needs by offering CBD from a brand you know and trust – products with unmatched quality, safety, and consistency that fit seamlessly into your life. *Contains less than .01% THC
Be the first to review this product.