  Home
  Products
  Hemp CBD
  Hemp CBD oil
  Manitoba Harvest Broad Spectrum CBD Soft Gels - 60 ct

Manitoba Harvest Broad Spectrum CBD Soft Gels - 60 ct

by Manitoba Harvest

Manitoba Harvest Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Manitoba Harvest Broad Spectrum CBD Soft Gels - 60 ct
Manitoba Harvest Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Manitoba Harvest Broad Spectrum CBD Soft Gels - 60 ct
Manitoba Harvest Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Manitoba Harvest Broad Spectrum CBD Soft Gels - 60 ct

$54.99MSRP

About this product

Our CBD Softgels, available in a 30-count or 60-count bottle, offer a simple way to include Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract with CBD in your daily wellness routine in a convenient, consistent serving size. Swallow 1 Softgel with a sip of water. Easy as that! - 60-count contains a total of 900 mg of CBD (15 mg per softgel) - CO2 extracted from non-GMO U.S. hemp - Third-party tested for purity and precision - Made with vegan, Organic Hemp Seed Oil - Flavorless - THC Free* Manitoba Harvest is the global hemp foods leader, committed to transforming lives through the power of hemp™. For more than 20 years, we’ve pioneered safe, enjoyable and sustainable hemp food products. Now we're meeting your ever-evolving needs by offering CBD from a brand you know and trust – products with unmatched quality, safety, and consistency that fit seamlessly into your life. *Contains less than .01% THC

About this brand

At Manitoba Harvest we are committed to transforming lives through the power of hemp. For more than 20 years, we have pioneered safe, enjoyable and sustainable hemp food products. We continue to honor our commitment to quality and bring our extensive industry experience to our line of CBD products. As the global leader in hemp foods, no one knows better than us how important quality and transparency are when it comes to choosing a CBD oil. We have developed state-of-the-art, A++ manufacturing facilities, and fostered a robust supply-chain network with an emphasis on freshness, quality environmental sustainability and reliability. We ensure our products are third-party tested, U.S.-grown, non-GMO and seed-to-shelf traceable. Our pure ingredients are vegan, solvent-free, and made with organic coconut MCT oil. We stand behind our products with a 30-day money back guarantee, because we know you'll love it. Experience the Manitoba Harvest difference.