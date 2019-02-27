 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Chem D.O.G. - 1g Sauce

by Manolos Collection

About this product

Indica Live Resin THC: 841.99 MG/G CBD < 2.0 MG/G

1 customer review

highondabs420

STRAIGHT GASSSS!!! The taste and high on this was out of this world!

About this strain

Chem D.O.G.

Chem D.O.G., not to be confused with Chemdawg, is a potent Chemdawg and OG Kush cross that harnesses the best qualities of either strain. With an expansive terpene profile that includes limonene, caryophyllene, and myrcene, this strain has a spiced citrus nose with touches of chemical and earth. This bouquet of aromas illustrates the complex effects nestled below Chem D.O.G.’s frosty greenery, which offer soothing physical relaxation after a powerful rush brought on by the strain’s high THC content.

About this brand

Manolos Collection Logo
Manolos Collection was founded by cannabis industry leader Edward Manolos. Considered as one of the most prominent pioneers in the Medical Marijuana Industry, Edward Manolos is known for some of the first Medical Marijuana marketplaces back in the early-2000's and becoming strategic advisor for one of the largest Marijuana Association in the United States. Throughout his focused career, Edward Manolos built a foundation of knowledge and skillsets for discovering, creating, and curating the finest selection of cannabis products--a build up of over 15 years of experience and practice. As an eminent result, Manolos and his partners launched Manolos Collection, a precise curation of only the highest quality selection of cannabis product. A quintessential collection, hand-picked by Edward Manolos.