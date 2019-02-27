highondabs420
on February 27th, 2019
STRAIGHT GASSSS!!! The taste and high on this was out of this world!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Indica Live Resin THC: 841.99 MG/G CBD < 2.0 MG/G
on February 27th, 2019
STRAIGHT GASSSS!!! The taste and high on this was out of this world!
Chem D.O.G., not to be confused with Chemdawg, is a potent Chemdawg and OG Kush cross that harnesses the best qualities of either strain. With an expansive terpene profile that includes limonene, caryophyllene, and myrcene, this strain has a spiced citrus nose with touches of chemical and earth. This bouquet of aromas illustrates the complex effects nestled below Chem D.O.G.’s frosty greenery, which offer soothing physical relaxation after a powerful rush brought on by the strain’s high THC content.