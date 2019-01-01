 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Mango Kush - 1g Crumble

by Manolos Collection

About this product

Hybrid THC: 765 MG/G CBD < 2.0 MG/G

About this strain

Mango Kush

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

The Mango Kush marijuana strain tastes similar to the actual mango fruit, with a distinct kush flavor and hints of pine on the exhale. Its buds are covered with orange pistils and are described as very dense. The plant has an average growth height of 4-5 feet. Flowering is 9-11 weeks and is a favorite with both indoor and outdoor growers. The buds have thick shiny trichomes which are evident when the bud is broken apart. The smell and taste are the same and described as mango and banana. 

About this brand

Manolos Collection was founded by cannabis industry leader Edward Manolos. Considered as one of the most prominent pioneers in the Medical Marijuana Industry, Edward Manolos is known for some of the first Medical Marijuana marketplaces back in the early-2000's and becoming strategic advisor for one of the largest Marijuana Association in the United States. Throughout his focused career, Edward Manolos built a foundation of knowledge and skillsets for discovering, creating, and curating the finest selection of cannabis products--a build up of over 15 years of experience and practice. As an eminent result, Manolos and his partners launched Manolos Collection, a precise curation of only the highest quality selection of cannabis product. A quintessential collection, hand-picked by Edward Manolos.