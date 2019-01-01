 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
OG Crumble - 1g

by Manolos Collection

About this product

Hybrid- Indica Dominant THC: 645 MG/G CBD < 2.0 MG/G

About this strain

OG Kush

OG Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

OG Kush was first cultivated in Florida, in the early ‘90s when a strain from Northern California was crossed with a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. 

The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.

About this brand

Manolos Collection was founded by cannabis industry leader Edward Manolos. Considered as one of the most prominent pioneers in the Medical Marijuana Industry, Edward Manolos is known for some of the first Medical Marijuana marketplaces back in the early-2000's and becoming strategic advisor for one of the largest Marijuana Association in the United States. Throughout his focused career, Edward Manolos built a foundation of knowledge and skillsets for discovering, creating, and curating the finest selection of cannabis products--a build up of over 15 years of experience and practice. As an eminent result, Manolos and his partners launched Manolos Collection, a precise curation of only the highest quality selection of cannabis product. A quintessential collection, hand-picked by Edward Manolos.