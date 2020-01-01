 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Pineapple Legend- 1.0g - Live Resin

Pineapple Legend- 1.0g - Live Resin

by Manolos Collection

Write a review
Manolos Collection Concentrates Solvent Pineapple Legend- 1.0g - Live Resin

About this product

Get Lost in the Sauce THC: 724.4 mg/g CBD: <2.0mg/g

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Pineapple Kush

Pineapple Kush
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Pinene

Pineapple Kush is a cannabis strain that carries an aroma of pineapple with accents of caramel and butter. The flavor is described as a subtle sweet pineapple taste with a mint undertone. While the breeder of this strain is unknown, its parent strains are Pineapple and Master Kush. The buds are brown/green in color and covered with amber crystals. The buzz is commonly described as cerebral, with a light body sensation.

About this brand

Manolos Collection Logo
Manolos Collection was founded by cannabis industry leader Edward Manolos. Considered as one of the most prominent pioneers in the Medical Marijuana Industry, Edward Manolos is known for some of the first Medical Marijuana marketplaces back in the early-2000's and becoming strategic advisor for one of the largest Marijuana Association in the United States. Throughout his focused career, Edward Manolos built a foundation of knowledge and skillsets for discovering, creating, and curating the finest selection of cannabis products--a build up of over 15 years of experience and practice. As an eminent result, Manolos and his partners launched Manolos Collection, a precise curation of only the highest quality selection of cannabis product. A quintessential collection, hand-picked by Edward Manolos.