Manolos Collection was founded by cannabis industry leader Edward Manolos. Considered as one of the most prominent pioneers in the Medical Marijuana Industry, Edward Manolos is known for some of the first Medical Marijuana marketplaces back in the early-2000's and becoming strategic advisor for one of the largest Marijuana Association in the United States. Throughout his focused career, Edward Manolos built a foundation of knowledge and skillsets for discovering, creating, and curating the finest selection of cannabis products--a build up of over 15 years of experience and practice. As an eminent result, Manolos and his partners launched Manolos Collection, a precise curation of only the highest quality selection of cannabis product. A quintessential collection, hand-picked by Edward Manolos.