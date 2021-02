About this product

The Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil Sugar Body Scrub 8.0 oz features Cane Brown Sugar which buffs away dull skin. It is a mild exfoliant that helps remove dead skin and cleans your pores. Alfalfa Powder packed with essential nutrients, including proteins, a variety of minerals and vitamins A, B, C, D and E—all of which offer revitalizing and anti-aging benefits, also can help alleviate dryness. Alfalfa also cleanses the skin completely and removes all impurities with its chlorophyll content. Cannabidiol CBD Oil is a Full-Spectrum Cannabinoid Extract with CBD and other cannabinoids is from Hudson Hemp. It’s one of many powerful cannabinoids found in hemp, and is known for supporting the body and mind in various ways. INGREDIENTS Raw Cane Brown Sugar (Sucrose Molasses), Coconut Oil (Cocos Nucifera), Soybean Oil (Olea Europaea), Shea Butter (Butyrospermum Parkii), Alfalfa Powder (Medicago Sativa L.), Cannabidiol (CBD)* Oil (100mg). *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. All products is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. QUALITY If you don't experience a noticeable improvement in the way your skin looks and feels within 30 days of receiving our products, we'll offer you a refund or exchange for another product - no questions asked. All our base body scrub ingredients are Cane Brown Sugar , Coconut Oil, Soybean Oil, Shea Butter, Sweet Almond Essential Oil - that's it. HOW TO USE In shower or bath, massage a small amount onto damp skin, paying close attention to dry spots. Rinse thoroughly. Use caution oils maybe make tub slippery. In the unlikely event of any skin reaction discontinue use. BANNED LIST • Fragrance Oils • Mica • Colorants • Palm Oils • Mineral Pigments • Preservatives • Parabens • Sulfates • Phthalate • Gluten CERTIFIED • Women Owned Certified • Certified B Corp • Leaping Bunny Certified • EWG Verified (Pending) COMMUNITY / GIVE A SOAP The best part about Give A Soap (because we really do "Give A Soap" about our local community) it’s an ongoing investment we make back into our community in Colorado, because of every purchase you make - 2% goes back to the community of a list of charities we partner with by giving soaps for free or capital support. Because of this, the campaign enables us to extend our financial support for local charities and nonprofits beyond the standard donations we make every month, check out our website to see the various non-profits we help. Step by step, we’re leading a local community movement in Colorado, and we want you to help us.