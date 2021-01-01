Fruit Punch Elixir - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$20.00
A hot summer day calls for the crisp and zesty refreshment of our beloved Lemon Lime Fizz. Crafted with fresh-pressed juices and premium THC, this exhilarating elixir offers a drinking experience designed to delight the mind, body, and taste buds. Crack open an ice-cold bottle and let the refreshment commence. Each 12oz bottle contains 10mg of THC. Contains: Contains: 10mg of CO2 Extracted Cannabis Oil Infused in Sparkling Water with Sugar Cane, Honey, Lemon-Lime Juice, Natural Flavor, Quillaja Bark Extract, and Citric Acid
