Lemon Lime The Fizz 10mg

by Manzanita and Madrone

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

A hot summer day calls for the crisp and zesty refreshment of our beloved Lemon Lime Fizz. Crafted with fresh-pressed juices and premium THC, this exhilarating elixir offers a drinking experience designed to delight the mind, body, and taste buds. Crack open an ice-cold bottle and let the refreshment commence. ​ Each 12oz bottle contains 10mg of THC. ​ Contains: Contains: 10mg of CO2 Extracted Cannabis Oil Infused in Sparkling Water with Sugar Cane, Honey, Lemon-Lime Juice, Natural Flavor, Quillaja Bark Extract, and Citric Acid

