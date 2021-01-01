 Loading…

Natural Cola The Fizz 10mg

by Manzanita and Madrone

Manzanita and Madrone Edibles Beverages Natural Cola The Fizz 10mg

An innovative take on this classic American beverage, our Natural Cola Fizz offers an invigorating blend of sweet, savory, and herbal flavors. This beverage takes cola back to its natural roots with a mixture featuring fresh-pressed lime, kola nut, and a perfect blend of spices – all infused with premium THC. ​ Each 12oz bottle contains 10mg of THC. ​ Contains: 10mg of CO2 Extracted Cannabis Oil Infused in Sparkling Water with Sugar Cane, Lime Juice, Vanilla, Cinnamon, Kola Nut, Natural Caramel Color, Natural Flavors, Grapefruit Seed Extract, Quillaja Bark Extract, and Citric Acid

