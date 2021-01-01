Indica Retire Mints Hot Cinnamon 100mg 20-pack
by Mari's Mints
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Indica blend 100mg THC per tin Twenty 5mg mints per container Gluten free Vegan Sugar free Discreet Great on-the-go Packaged in reusable child-resistant containers
About this brand
Mari's Mints
Mari’s Mints are confectioner-quality edibles you can tailor fit to your day, crafted to always be edible and delicious. Featuring CBD, Indica, Sativa, and 1:1 blends, you can trust Mari’s to help you focus, destress, relax, or sleep. Gluten free Vegan Discreet Great on-the-go Packaged in reusable child resistant tins
