About this product

MARI'S MINTS ARE A CONVENIENT OPTION FOR CATCHING A FRESH BUZZ THAT'S TAILOR FIT TO YOUR DAY. FEATURING SATIVA. INDICA. CBD AND 1:1 BLENDS, THESE POTENT MINTS HAVE BEEN CRAFTED WITH PRECISION TO DELIVER ACCURATE, CONSISTENT DOSAGE. PLUS, OUR TINS MAKE A SOLID REUSABLE STASH BOX. SO WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR? LET'S GET MARI'D. FLAVORS REPLENISH MINTS - CBD BLEND RETIRE MINTS - INDICA BLEND FULFILL MINTS - 1:1 THC:CBD BLEND MOVE MINTS - SATIVA BLEND