 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Sativa Move Mint Watermelon 100mg 40-pack

Sativa Move Mint Watermelon 100mg 40-pack

by Mari's Mints

Write a review
Mari's Mints Edibles Candy Sativa Move Mint Watermelon 100mg 40-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Sativa blend 100mg THC per tin Forty 2.5mg mints per tin Gluten free Vegan Sugar free Discreet Great on-the-go Packaged in reusable child resistant tins

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Mari's Mints Logo
Mari’s Mints are confectioner-quality edibles you can tailor fit to your day, crafted to always be edible and delicious. Featuring CBD, Indica, Sativa, and 1:1 blends, you can trust Mari’s to help you focus, destress, relax, or sleep. Gluten free Vegan Discreet Great on-the-go Packaged in reusable child resistant tins