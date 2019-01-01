About this product

This tree-free tote bag makes a fabulous environmental statement! The upscale Eurotote(TM) measures 8" x 4" x 10" and is constructed out of 240 GSM recycled construction waste (75-80% calcium carbonate) and a non-toxic resin (20% PE) that acts as a binder. Features four knot macramé handles as well as top and bottom board inserts for extra durability. Customize these luxurious tote bags with your company name and logo for a sophisticated presentation. 8" W x 4" D x 10" H