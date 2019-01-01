About this product

The innovative & sturdy design of our Stand Up Pouch maximizes the use of space and shows your products off on store shelves to their best advantage while taking up less space in storage. The Stand Up Pouch gives your display an elegant & sophisticated look which will contrast well with the labeling you choose. These pouches stand for filling & fold flat to store, is food-safe and environmentally friendly, being manufactured with over 70% less packaging material when compared to cartons & cans. 5 1/8" W x 8 1/8" H