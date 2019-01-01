 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
600mg Pineapple Express Distillate Cartridge

by Marks Organix

$45.00MSRP

About this product

5-Pack for 200

About this strain

Pineapple Express

Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavorful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This hard-hitting hybrid provides a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.

About this brand

Organic flowers, capsules, tinctures, concentrates, edibles, fast and free delivery service, available seven days a week, 10-10pm