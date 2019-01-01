About this product
AC/DC is a Sativa Dominant Phenotype of other High-CBD Cannabis Strains. The THC/CBD ratio is 1:20 so not many Psychoactive effects, but a great way to relax the body, and great for treating Pain, Anxiety, Epilepsy, Multiple Sclerosis, and the Negitive Effects of Chemotherapy, All Without Intoxication!
Marks Organix
Organic flowers, capsules, tinctures, concentrates, edibles, fast and free delivery service, available seven days a week, 10-10pm