Blue Dragon

by Marks Organix

Marks Organix Cannabis Flower Blue Dragon

$35.00MSRP

About this product

Blue Dragon is a crossbetween Blueberry and the legendary sativa Sour Diesel. It gives users an intense euphoric feeling and a heavy body buzz. Aromas are sour fuel and sweet berry. Outdoor!

About this strain

Blue Dragon

Blue Dragon

Thought to have originated in California, Blue Dragon is a cross of two classic strains, the indica-dominant Blueberry and sativa-dominant Sour Diesel. The flowers of this strain often turn dark purple and are covered in bright orange pistils and white trichomes. Blue Dragon is usually potent, giving consumers an intensely euphoric feeling and heavy body buzz. Its aroma and flavor are what you might expect given its lineage: equal parts sour fuel and sweet berry.

About this brand

Organic flowers, capsules, tinctures, concentrates, edibles, fast and free delivery service, available seven days a week, 10-10pm