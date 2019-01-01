 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Caviar Concentrate (Jelly Hash)

by Marks Organix

Caviar or Jelly Hash is one of the most sought after concentrates in this day and age. Jelly Hash is made of a combination of potent bubblehash and high-quality hash or honey oil. The recommended proportions contain eight parts hash and one part hash oil, many benefits come with this type of potency.

About this brand

Organic flowers, capsules, tinctures, concentrates, edibles, fast and free delivery service, available seven days a week, 10-10pm