About this product
Caviar or Jelly Hash is one of the most sought after concentrates in this day and age. Jelly Hash is made of a combination of potent bubblehash and high-quality hash or honey oil. The recommended proportions contain eight parts hash and one part hash oil, many benefits come with this type of potency.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Marks Organix
Organic flowers, capsules, tinctures, concentrates, edibles, fast and free delivery service, available seven days a week, 10-10pm