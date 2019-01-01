 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Marks Organix

An Indica dominant cross of White Widow and Chronic. It treats the consumer to an array of citrus flavors, like orange and grapefruit, that give way to subtle undertones of pine and hash on exhale. The potent effects bring on a balance between physical relaxation, and cerebral energy to create a well-rounded buzz that is both calming and creative.

Fruity Chronic Juice, bred by Delicious Seeds, is an indica-dominant cross of White Widow and Chronic that is short in stature but can stretch tall when given enough room for the roots to spread. It expresses itself with an array of citrus flavors, like orange and grapefruit, that give way to subtle undertones of pine and hash on exhale. The potent effects balance between physical relaxation and cerebral energy to create a well-rounded buzz that is both calming and creative

Organic flowers, capsules, tinctures, concentrates, edibles, fast and free delivery service, available seven days a week, 10-10pm