 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Member Berry

Member Berry

by Marks Organix

Write a review
Marks Organix Cannabis Flower Member Berry

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Member Berry is the result of a breeding project that crosses Skunkberry with Mandarin Sunset to produce a tart, fruity strain. Beautiful dense green buds are complemented with sweet citrus notes, and this celebrated hybrid has a long-lasting high that will keep you floating through your day with ease.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Member Berry

Member Berry

Member Berry is the result of a breeding project from Colorado’s Ethos that crosses Skunkberry with Mandarin Sunset to produce a tart, fruity strain. Beautiful dense green buds are complemented with sweet citrus notes, and this celebrated hybrid has a long-lasting high that will keep you floating through your day with ease.

About this brand

Marks Organix Logo
Organic flowers, capsules, tinctures, concentrates, edibles, fast and free delivery service, available seven days a week, 10-10pm