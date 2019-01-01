 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Mother Of Berries (MOB)

by Marks Organix

MOB is an indica strain from MAINE! Providing consumers with a deeply relaxing experience that transitions well into a restful sleep. With Blueberry parents, it lives up to its name with an unmistakable blueberry fragrance.

Mother of Berries, or M.O.B., is an indica strain from Maine that provides a deeply relaxing experience that transitions well into restful sleep. Carrying the legacy of its Blueberry parent, Mother of Berries lives up to its name with its unmistakable blueberry fragrance. Its chunky buds are wreathed in interweaving hues of purple and green, which are obscured under a dense blanket of crystal trichomes. With effects that are more mellow than jarring, Mother of Berries is suitable for both novice and seasoned consumers alike.

Organic flowers, capsules, tinctures, concentrates, edibles, fast and free delivery service, available seven days a week, 10-10pm