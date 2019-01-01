About this product
Original Glue is a Sativa dominant hybrid. It is a cross between Sour Diesel, Sour Dubb, Chem's Sister, and Chocolate Diesel. The aroma is very strong and mostly diesel with notes of chocolate and coffee, although many also use sweet and earthy to describe it. GG4 makes you chill out with a full body melt.
About this strain
Original Glue
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Original Glue (GG4), developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).