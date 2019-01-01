 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Platinum GSC

Platinum GSC

by Marks Organix

Marks Organix Cannabis Flower Platinum GSC

About this product

If you thought GSC couldn't get any better than, behold its next evolution, in platinum form. Crossed between OG Kush and Durban Poison this GSC boasts a intense layer of white crystals giving it the platinum moniker. Sweet notes of berry and candy, fill your nose followed by a fruity spiciness. Great for pain, nausea, swelling, migraines, and stress.

About this strain

Platinum GSC

Platinum GSC
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

If you thought GSC couldn’t get any better, then behold its next evolution, Platinum GSC, formerly known as Platinum Girl Scout Cookies. This Cup-winning hybrid—a cross of OG Kush, Durban Poison, and a third unknown strain—fills your nose and lungs with sweet notes of berry and candy, followed by a fruity spiciness. Patients with severe pain, nausea, swelling, migraines, and stress should look no further for relief as symptoms both physical and mood-related melt away instantly. The Platinum GSC strain flaunts a heavy coat of crystal trichomes over its sage green leaves, assuring its potency to any consumer in doubt.

 

About this brand

Marks Organix
Organic flowers, capsules, tinctures, concentrates, edibles, fast and free delivery service, available seven days a week, 10-10pm