  5. Purple Hashplant

Purple Hashplant

by Marks Organix

Marks Organix Cannabis Flower Purple Hashplant

Purple Hashplant

Purple Hashplant is a hybrid cannabis strain that provides well-balanced head and body effects along with great flavor. These diligent plants are easy to grow and should be ready with their bouquet of perfumed flowers within 8 to 9 weeks. Buds will have a “purple” taste that their color hints at, full of dark fruit and berry notes. Purple Hashplant produces euphoric effects that are great for relaxing or clearing the mind.

Organic flowers, capsules, tinctures, concentrates, edibles, fast and free delivery service, available seven days a week, 10-10pm