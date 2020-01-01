Birthday Cake
by Grassroots Cannabis
3.5 grams
$50.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Be the first to review this product.
Purple Hashplant is a hybrid cannabis strain that provides well-balanced head and body effects along with great flavor. These diligent plants are easy to grow and should be ready with their bouquet of perfumed flowers within 8 to 9 weeks. Buds will have a “purple” taste that their color hints at, full of dark fruit and berry notes. Purple Hashplant produces euphoric effects that are great for relaxing or clearing the mind.