 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Snow Cake

Snow Cake

by Marks Organix

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Marks Organix Cannabis Flower Snow Cake

$40.00MSRP

About this product

Snow Cake is a cross between Snow White and Birthday Cake Kush, making it slightly indica dominant hybrid, with strong body effects. The aromas are melon, grape, and mother earth.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Topshelfonly.jay

Very nice taste to this flower the effects were very relaxing and calming I felt amazing body high this indica dominant strain is something great I defined recommend you go try it

About this brand

Marks Organix Logo
Organic flowers, capsules, tinctures, concentrates, edibles, fast and free delivery service, available seven days a week, 10-10pm