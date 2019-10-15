Topshelfonly.jay
on October 15th, 2019
Very nice taste to this flower the effects were very relaxing and calming I felt amazing body high this indica dominant strain is something great I defined recommend you go try it
Snow Cake is a cross between Snow White and Birthday Cake Kush, making it slightly indica dominant hybrid, with strong body effects. The aromas are melon, grape, and mother earth.
