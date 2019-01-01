 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Marks Organix

Sour Jack

Top Shelf, intoxicating aroma. Sour Jack is a cross between Sour Diesel and Jack Herer. A profound sativa with imnpressive cerebral effects. It has tropical, sweet flavors that mix well with pungent tones of citrus and diesel. Sour Jack is known for providing sparks of energy, and minimizing body fatigue. Great for fighting off depression!

About this strain

Sour Jack, one-half Sour Diesel one-half and Jack Herer, takes its name from its parents. It has developed a solid reputation and is highlighted by an intense aroma and profound cerebral effects. After combining the two sativa-dominant strains, we are left with an amazing combination of tropical, sweet flavors that mix with pungent tones of citrus and diesel. The uplifting effects can provide a spark of energy and minimize body fatigue. Sour Jack is a great strain to fight off depression and to help you stay active.

Marks Organix

Organic flowers, capsules, tinctures, concentrates, edibles, fast and free delivery service, available seven days a week, 10-10pm