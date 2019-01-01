About this product
Top Shelf, intoxicating aroma. Sour Jack is a cross between Sour Diesel and Jack Herer. A profound sativa with imnpressive cerebral effects. It has tropical, sweet flavors that mix well with pungent tones of citrus and diesel. Sour Jack is known for providing sparks of energy, and minimizing body fatigue. Great for fighting off depression!
About this strain
Sour Jack
