About this product

The heir to the GSC throne is Sunset Sherbet, an indica-leaning hybrid with potent effects. Its ancestors include the famed OG Kush, Cherry Pie, Durban Poison all crossed with an indica known as Pink Panties. Sherbert exhibits powerful full body effects elevated by a jolt of cerebral energy. A complex aroma colors sherbert with notes of skunky citrus, sweet berry, and that candy smell made famous by GSC. Stress, tension, and sour moods give way to a carefree mindset and the immersive physical relaxation that comes from this rich hybrid.