 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Sunset Sherbet

Sunset Sherbet

by Marks Organix

Write a review
Marks Organix Cannabis Flower Sunset Sherbet

About this product

The heir to the GSC throne is Sunset Sherbet, an indica-leaning hybrid with potent effects. Its ancestors include the famed OG Kush, Cherry Pie, Durban Poison all crossed with an indica known as Pink Panties. Sherbert exhibits powerful full body effects elevated by a jolt of cerebral energy. A complex aroma colors sherbert with notes of skunky citrus, sweet berry, and that candy smell made famous by GSC. Stress, tension, and sour moods give way to a carefree mindset and the immersive physical relaxation that comes from this rich hybrid.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Marks Organix Logo
Organic flowers, capsules, tinctures, concentrates, edibles, fast and free delivery service, available seven days a week, 10-10pm