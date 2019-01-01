 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Sunset Sherbet Pull N Snap

Sunset Sherbet Pull N Snap

by Marks Organix

Write a review
Marks Organix Concentrates Solvent Sunset Sherbet Pull N Snap

$35.00MSRP

About this product

100 for an 8th! Heir to the GSC throne is Sunset Sherbert. an indica-leaning hybrid with intoxicatingly potent effects. ancestors include the famed OG Kush, Cherry Pie, Durban Poison. crossed with an indica known as Pink Panties, Sherbert exhibits powerful full body effects elevated by a jolt of cerebral energy. A complex aroma colors sherbert with notes of skunky citrus, sweet berry, and that candy like smell redolent of its GSC parent. stress, tension, and sour moods melt away with the carefree mindset and physical relaxation that comes with this rich hybrid.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Sunset

Sunset

Grown by Canadian LP Leafs By Snoop, Sunset is a THC powerhouse with heavily physical effects. Expect buds to be dark green in color with heavy trichome production. Flavors are earthy and spicy, bringing about euphorically sedative effects. Lovers of couchlock strains or any patients seeking relief from anxiety and/or pain should definitely give Sunset a try. 

About this brand

Marks Organix Logo
Organic flowers, capsules, tinctures, concentrates, edibles, fast and free delivery service, available seven days a week, 10-10pm