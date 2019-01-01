About this product

100 for an 8th! Heir to the GSC throne is Sunset Sherbert. an indica-leaning hybrid with intoxicatingly potent effects. ancestors include the famed OG Kush, Cherry Pie, Durban Poison. crossed with an indica known as Pink Panties, Sherbert exhibits powerful full body effects elevated by a jolt of cerebral energy. A complex aroma colors sherbert with notes of skunky citrus, sweet berry, and that candy like smell redolent of its GSC parent. stress, tension, and sour moods melt away with the carefree mindset and physical relaxation that comes with this rich hybrid.