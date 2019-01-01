About this product
100 for an 8th! Heir to the GSC throne is Sunset Sherbert. an indica-leaning hybrid with intoxicatingly potent effects. ancestors include the famed OG Kush, Cherry Pie, Durban Poison. crossed with an indica known as Pink Panties, Sherbert exhibits powerful full body effects elevated by a jolt of cerebral energy. A complex aroma colors sherbert with notes of skunky citrus, sweet berry, and that candy like smell redolent of its GSC parent. stress, tension, and sour moods melt away with the carefree mindset and physical relaxation that comes with this rich hybrid.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Sunset
Grown by Canadian LP Leafs By Snoop, Sunset is a THC powerhouse with heavily physical effects. Expect buds to be dark green in color with heavy trichome production. Flavors are earthy and spicy, bringing about euphorically sedative effects. Lovers of couchlock strains or any patients seeking relief from anxiety and/or pain should definitely give Sunset a try.