Grape Lime Ricky Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$14.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Be the first to review this product.
Bred by Sunboldt Grown out of Humboldt County, Loopy Fruit is a cross of Willy’s Wonder and Blackberry Kush. Buds produce a scent of acacia flowers, while the inhale comes with a flavorful smoke that carries heavy notes of blackberries. Consumers expect to feel a mild body high complete with a reflective mood boost when smoking Loopy Fruit.