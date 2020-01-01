Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Marley Natural, Cali Thai, Cali Thai is the product of California Kush and Chocolate Thai, created by three growers in the Green Triangle of northern California. The buds are tri-chrome-rich and somewhat triangular-shaped, and smells reminiscent of a forest of pine trees after a skunk had strolled through.
Be the first to review this product.