Crystal Ashtray

by Marley Natural

$72.00MSRP

About this product

Crafted from sustainable Black Walnut wood and clear crystal, our ashtray is the ideal accompaniment for your smoking ritual. Balancing tasteful design with premium functionality, the ashtray features a metal poker for removal of any residual ashes and a felt-lined base to protect against scratching any surfaces. The ashtray is also ideal for outdoor usage due to its superior wind resistant design. All parts are removable for easy maintenance. This showcase-worthy piece is a beautiful addition to any connoisseur’s coffee table collection. The Crystal Ash Tray is 2.55" H x 4.21" L x 4.21" W

About this brand

Marley Natural™ is a premium product line crafted with awareness, authenticity, and a genuine respect for nature’s nourishing benefits. Our flower, accessories, and body care products are all responsibly sourced and integrity driven. Each of our offerings is a direct reflection of the Marley ethos that integrates nature’s goodness with a belief in the positive potential of herb. As agents of change, we promote positivity, connectivity, and personal transformation. And as believers in progress, we offer an exceptional lifestyle line that is inspired by Jamaica’s vibrant culture. We are proud to be the official Bob Marley cannabis brand. Marley Natural supports Rise Up™, giving back to Jamaica and communities harmed by prohibition. Learn more MarleyNatural.com/rise-up