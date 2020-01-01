Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Marley Natural, The Do Si Dos strain is a very potent hybrid. The buds have a minty, lime fragrance allowing the the smoke to also have a smooth, mint flavor. This strain is known to give a powerful cerebral high that can take your mind into a deep relaxation. Keep tasks requiring detailed focus to a minimum while your mind and body is taking a staycation. Do Si Dos have been known for help with feelings of anxiety, stress or worry.
Do-Si-Dos is an indica-dominant hybrid with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, this strain is a feast for eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side with the addition of Face Off OG genetics. Enjoy a stoney, in-your-face buzz off the start that melts down over the body, prettifying the consumer with relaxation that emanates outward.