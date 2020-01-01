Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Marley Natural, Donkey Punch, The aroma of Donkey Punch is heavily fruity, yet has noticeable hints of its Chem Dog heritage. A full, proper cure of Donkey Punch will bring out notes of grapes & berries, mild citrus, dark chocolate, and undertones of chemical skunk.
Be the first to review this product.