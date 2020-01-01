 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Double Dutch Marley Green Flower

Double Dutch Marley Green Flower

by Marley Natural

Marley Natural Cannabis Flower Double Dutch Marley Green Flower

Marley Natural, Marley Green Label Hybrid flowers are selected to deliver the cerebral effects of Sativa with the physical relaxation of an Indica. Marley Natural’s Double Dutch is an indica dominant hybrid but is still a great daytime smoke. It provides uplifting creative thoughts..Energy producing….euphoria..Accompanied by a relaxing body high..Provides a beautiful balance.

Double Dutch

Double Dutch

Double Dutch is a classic hybrid strain bred by Magus Genetics who crossed a pre-2000 Chronic female with a Warlock father. This 60/40 indica-dominant split has a strong Dutch heritage with emphasized indica traits. In its vegetative cycle, Double Dutch erupts into a bushy plant with thick leaves and strong stems, while its flowering stage gives rise to sativa-like popcorn buds after 8 to 9 weeks. With an aroma that brings to mind fresh fruit and fields of wildflowers, Double Dutch is cherished for its powerfully relaxing effects that flood both body and mind without causing too much drowsiness.

Marley Natural™ is a premium product line crafted with awareness, authenticity, and a genuine respect for nature’s nourishing benefits. Our flower, accessories, and body care products are all responsibly sourced and integrity driven. Each of our offerings is a direct reflection of the Marley ethos that integrates nature’s goodness with a belief in the positive potential of herb. As agents of change, we promote positivity, connectivity, and personal transformation. And as believers in progress, we offer an exceptional lifestyle line that is inspired by Jamaica’s vibrant culture. We are proud to be the official Bob Marley cannabis brand. Marley Natural supports Rise Up™, giving back to Jamaica and communities harmed by prohibition. Learn more MarleyNatural.com/rise-up