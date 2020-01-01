Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Marley Natural, Marley Black Label Indica flowers are suggested for those seeking a more physical, full body experience. Relaxation at its best, Herijuana is a classic Humboldt grown indica . Aromas presented as earthy cedar with a kiss of plum. This strain is known best for its meditative, sleep inducing , body high properties. Ideal for topping off your night or engaging in a blissful, thought provoking evening with Marley’s Herijuana.
Originally bred by Woodhorse Seeds, Herijuana is a combination of the highly regarded Humboldt County Afghan indica called Petrolia Headstash and an outdoor hybrid from Kentucky known only as the “Killer New Haven” strain. This combo was worked by breeders for 15 generations to create an inbred line (IBL), meaning that most of the seeds will grow into plants that are nearly identical. Herijuana produces large dense flowers on an open, stretchy plant, with aromas and flavors ranging from spicy earth and sandalwood to hashy fruit. The high provides a heavy, almost numbing feeling.